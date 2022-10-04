Predictive advertising has transformed the entire marketing industry in a few short years. Simply stated, predictive advertising leverages artificial intelligence, customer data, and statistical algorithms to determine what may potentially occur in the future. Prediction-based marketing allows companies to predict what the future of business may look like.

This type of advertising allows you to use massive amounts of data to frame your business in a light that will appeal to very narrow market segments – and do it with a high degree of success. It lets you set the tone for the entire dialogue you have with any potential customer based on what they want to hear and their values. And while this concept has redefined what it means to market any product in today’s economy, it has also come to the gaming industry.

Like advertising, mobile gaming has also changed dramatically in the past few years. In the past, this phrase would conjure up images of apps on a smartphone or video game consoles. However, today’s gaming has been taken to groundbreaking heights, creating endless opportunities for gamers, some of whom even now use gaming to make a living. But this rapid and transformational change has left many advertising professionals scrambling to stay ahead of the game.

However, prediction-based gaming may provide the answer for reaching this audience. It is a powerful industry with much room to grow, attracting many new investors. Prediction-based gaming is an immersive experience that allows consumers to play – and earn – within a world of gaming. These gamers place predictions on future outcomes, similar to how trivia, fantasy leagues, or virtual casino games operate. In this model, you can play hard and earn big in an interactive experience unlike anything seen before.

And while it may not be initially obvious to companies how they can benefit from prediction-based marketing in gaming, brands can experience multiple benefits from using this type of marketing.

It is a sustainable industry. Prediction-based gaming has been around long before it became technologically capable. Trivia nights hosted at local community centers, restaurants, or bars are a perfect example of prediction-based gaming occurring before it even had a name. Now that many forms of entertainment have moved to the digital space, the top prediction games have adopted a digital format, too. This breakthrough ensures that anyone can participate in their favorite activities, no matter where they are or what time it may be. As an industry, predictive-based gaming will stand the test of time by continuing to evolve, making it an endeavor worth additional investment. It can be monetized for your benefit. Monetization is key for any company that requires engagement for profitability. With money on the line, users aren’t just interested in your business. They are invested. Money is associated with productivity, which means if you can earn money doing something, you will want to spend more time doing that activity. One innovative company in this industry uses a pay-to-play system, which allows users to pay a nominal entry fee that gives them access to win big money by testing their knowledge of pop culture. This system has resulted in over twenty million monthly users flocking to the app, and some of the top winners have even been able to quit their regular jobs because they earn so much gaming. It fits with the current world. Prediction-based gaming is not only great because it is digital, but it is also very attractive to today’s consumers. For instance, it easily meshes with the influx of influencer marketing. It is a lot easier for creators to sponsor something online, particularly something they can use to interact with fans, rather than intangible experiences not easily seen by their audience. Prediction-based gaming is now predominantly online, which allows for easier access and wider digital marketing abilities. Prediction-based gaming is the way of the present and the future.

John Vitti (submitted photo)

John Vitti, CEO of VersusGame, sums up these benefits when he says, “Prediction-based gaming has all 3 C’s – Connection, Control, and Community. When working in an industry that capitalizes on consumer interests — whether health, beauty, sports, or TV — prediction-based gaming allows your consumers to engage in a fun way and connect with others sharing the same passion. Prediction-based gaming blends these three Cs, allowing your customers to connect with others, form communities, place bets, and have fun winning big. Any business that can fulfill the 3 Cs of consumer needs is one that will generate revenue, engagement, and expansion.”

It’s no secret in advertising that people hate ads. Using prediction-based marketing allows you to automatically engage your audience by requesting their input, which allows people to showcase their knowledge – a thing most enjoy. This strategy is a great way to grow your audience, engage them, and keep them returning for more. With this type of appeal, it’s no wonder that prediction-based gaming is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.