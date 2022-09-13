Source: Maryland Jockey Club

Prologis, a California-based industrial real estate developer, has opted not to proceed with its unsolicited bid to acquire Rosecroft Raceway from the Maryland Jockey Club.

At the Maryland Racing Commission’s Sept. 6 meeting, MJC Acting President Mike Rogers told Commission members that the deal had been terminated. “As of now there is no deal to sell,” he said. “They didn’t agree to extending due diligence.”

The Maryland Jockey Club has confirmed that Rosecroft’s 2022 fall meet and the 2023 winter-spring meet will continue as scheduled. The current contract between MJC and the Cloverleaf Standardbred Owners’ Association expires later this year and negotiations for a new contract are expected to begin soon.