RAM honors restaurant, foodservice industry standouts

The Columbia-based Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM) celebrated those in the restaurant and foodservice industry at its 2022 Awards Gala held at the Maryland Live! Casino, in Hanover.

More than 600 guests attended the event. Among the evening’s celebrations, RAM recognized the winners of their three honors, along with announcing the winners for favorite industry professionals across the state, as voted by the public. The winners included:

In addition, the association also announced its RAM Maryland Education Foundation’s 2021/2022 ProStart Teacher and Student of the Year. Hailing from Annapolis High School, Sarah (Fran) Freeberg was named the ProStart State Teacher of the Year and Alexandra Martinez was named the Student of the Year for their outstanding achievement in high school culinary arts and restaurant management education in Maryland. Martinez was also awarded the Chef Mimmo Cricchio Scholarship as part of her selection as ProStart Student of the Year.