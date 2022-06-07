The inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival will be held Sept. 15-17 at venues around Annapolis, including City Dock. The three-day event will feature nationally-known singers and songwriters at ticketed events, as well as free music showcases. The event is modeled after the renowned Key West Songwriters Festival, which is in its 26th year.

During the event, concerts will be held at locations also to include the Maryland Cultural & Conference Center, Maryland Hall and Rams Head On Stage. Performers will include the following headliners:

● Robert Randolph at MC3, Thursday, Sept. 15

● Lucinda Williams at Maryland Hall, Friday, Sept. 16

● Amos Lee Annapolis at City Dock, Friday, Sept. 16

● James McMurtry at Rams Head On Stage, Saturday, Sept. 17

● Jake Owen Annapolis at City Dock, Saturday, Sept. 17

The event is presented by Rams Head, in conjunction with BMI, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis. The three days of music will also include many free showcases and concerts on docks and in hotels, parks and bars. Concertgoers can plan to experience restaurants, shops and landmarks while they make their way along “Songwriters Trail” from the Westin Hotel at Westgate Circle to City Dock.

The Key West Songwriters Festival, the model for the new Annapolis event, is also presented by BMI and Rams Head, and is among the largest such festivals in the world.