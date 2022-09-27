Source: St. John Properties

Engineering services company Relative Dynamics has signed a lease with St. John Properties for 14,430 square feet of space at 14400 Sweitzer Lane, in Laurel. The group, which provides systems engineering and communications services to the aerospace industry, as well as the United States Department of Defense, NASA and NOAA, intends to relocate its corporate headquarters and approximately 50 employees to the building in the fall.

Relative Dynamic’s team of Aerospace and Systems Engineers provide end-to-end design, testing and operational support including launch operations and mission planning support across multiple platforms.

The company provides systems engineering and technical leadership expertise for a wide array of engineering challenges. Current active areas of research include optical laser communications, thermal adaptive optics systems, systems identification methods, hybrid RF/Optical systems and more.

“The building’s position directly off Interstate 95 first captured our attention, and it can actually be seen from this major highway,” said Antriksh Patel, COO of Relative Dynamics. “We are currently nearby in Greenbelt and did not want to stray too far away from our employees and cause them inconvenience with a longer commute. The building fits each of our requirements including an open floorplan, free parking and a central location near our customers. With the recent renovations, we feel like we are moving into a new office building, which will be also be important in our on-going search for new talent.”

