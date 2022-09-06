Return, a software company, has it closed on additional pre-seed funding led by Maryland Technology Development Corp., with additional funding coming from private investors. After recording annual revenue from customers such as Virtusa Corp. and its key strategic partners, Return will continue to focus on the enterprise tech and services market segments.

“In our current economic environment there is tremendous demand for tools that allow workers to do more without expecting them to change their behavior,” said Jack Miner, TEDCO’s chief investment officer. “Return has demonstrated innovation that is striking a chord with large enterprises, enabling sales and marketing professionals to connect every activity to the bottom line.”

Return’s customers use its fully automated Software as a System-based platform to access content that has been proven to work based on deal performance across the enterprise. Return offers immediate time-to-value by enhancing existing technology investments and offering advanced historical analytics and predictive content recommendations based on an organization’s cumulative past and real-time business performance.

“Return’s mission is to augment a sales professional’s ability to connect with their customers and prospects by easily showing them what’s working while also eliminating the noise,” said Greg Dvorken, Return founder and CEO. “Our software provides the intelligence to understand what content to share, why to share it and how successful it’s been based on wins and losses. We have found a great collaborator in TEDCO to help guide us into the next phase of Return’s journey.”