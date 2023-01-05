The Rotary Club of Annapolis has awarded grants to 20 local charities and nonprofit organizations with the $50,000 raised at its annual crab feast, which was most recently held in August 2022 at the city’s Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The organizations which have been awarded grants include Annapolis High School Drama Boosters, Anne Arundel County CASA, Anne Arundel County Literacy Council, the Assistance League of the Chesapeake, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Chesapeake Children’s Museum, Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating, Club 164, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation/Annapolis Great Strides, Girls on the Run of the Greater Chesapeake, Friends of Eastport Volunteer Fire Company, Friends of the Stanton Center Youth Programs, Helping Hands, the Junior League of Annapolis, The Light House, Marshall Hope/West Annapolis Pop-Up Pantry, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Naptown Jazz Kids, Peake Social Foundation, the Salvation Army, Severn Leadership Group and Tennis Alliance of Anne Arundel County.

The next Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast is scheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 4, again at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

