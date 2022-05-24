The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced the distribution of $24,500 in grants from its foundation. A portion of the revenue from Rotary’s fundraisers coupled with generous individual contributions from members over time have built the foundation into a sizable resource to benefit the community.

Foundation Chair Mimi Jones announced $14,500 in grants to the following organizations this year: The Banneker-Douglass Museum, the Chesapeake Children’s Museum, the Children’s Theatre of Annapolis, The Foundation for Community Betterment, Kunta Kinte Celebrations, the Live Water Foundation and Sail Beyond Cancer.

New Generations Director Jerray Slocum announced an additional $10,000 in grants to Annapolis-area high school seniors graduating with strong academic and community-service records. Nineteen applicants applied for the scholarships, with four awards of $2,500 each given to students from Broadneck High School (2), Rockbridge Academy (1) and St. Mary’s High School (1).