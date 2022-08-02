Rob Dews, of Murphy Commercial Real Estate and owner of ATAPTH Consulting, was installed as president of the Rotary Club of Annapolis. A 31-year Naval Officer and Desert Storm veteran, he retired as a Navy Captain in 2019 after serving on the staff of the United States Naval Academy. He is also a Paul Harris Fellow.

The board will include Linda Martinak, adjunct professor at the Merrick School of Business, University of Baltimore, president-elect; Kevin Hurley, corporate real estate (retired), vice-president of finance; Carlyn Lowery, residential real estate at eXp Realty, vice president of community outreach; Bob Young, U.S. Army (retired), vice-president of club activities; Chris Kyser, American Sign Language interpreter at Anne Arundel County Public Schools, secretary; Sue Weber, realtor at Long & Foster, treasurer; and Carolyn Kerrigan Richards, corporate operations officer at CourseArc, immediate past president.