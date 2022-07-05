The Rotary Club of Annapolis raised $40,000 to benefit Let’s Chow, a nonprofit organization supporting military veterans’ transition from the service to employment and careers in the culinary industry.

Co-chairs of the annual Black Tie & Diamonds gala, Sue Weber and Chera Howey, hosted the sold out event June 11, at The Atreeum at Soaring Timbers. Each year, a single organization is selected to receive proceeds from the fundraiser in order to make a significant impact toward its mission.

Let’s Chow was founded by Jordan Foley (USNA ’12) to help bridge the gap for individuals leaving the service and successfully developing skills and businesses in food service, food trucks, catering and restaurants. Chow focuses on long-term individual outcomes for veterans and military spouses.