Route One Apparel, the Maryland Black Bears hockey team and Old Bay recently joined forces to raise $4,000 for the Maryland Food Bank. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Black Bears sported limited-edition, Old Bay-themed jerseys designed by Route One Apparel before a sellout crowd of 602 when they took on the Northeast Generals at Odenton’s Piney Orchard Ice Arena.

The Black Bears won the game 5-3. The online auction for the jerseys, which began a few days before the game, ended early in the next week.

“The Black Bears were excited to partner with Old Bay and Route One Apparel [for] our fans and to represent a truly Maryland experience. Raising more $4,000 is a testament to the strength of the brands,” said team President Robyn Remick. “We strongly believe in giving back to our community. Since the team’s inception in 2018, we’ve donated over $37,000 to local youth and charitable organizations.”

