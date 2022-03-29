Scully named dean of Loyola’s Sellinger School

Mary Ann Scully, MBA ’79, has been named the next dean of the Rev. Joseph A. Sellinger, S.J., School of Business and Management at Loyola University Maryland. A distinguished leader and entrepreneur in the Greater Baltimore business community, Scully will begin in the role on July 1.

Scully co-founded Howard Bank and served as its chairman and CEO until the bank was recently sold. During her 18 years of leadership with the bank, she grew its assets from $17 million to $2.6 billion. Prior to joining Howard Bank, she worked in key leadership and management roles for First National Bank of Maryland, later Allfirst Financial, leading the firm in its international growth, driving strategic planning and business development, and building critical partnerships.

“I have been intentionally thinking about my next opportunity to be relevant and have an impact. This opportunity at Loyola offers an important intersection of the expertise that I’ve built up over the years, the experiences that I’ve had, and – very importantly – the networks I’ve built,” Scully said. “I want to leverage my experiences and my networks so that together we can ensure that Loyola is a powerhouse – and help our students create their own legacies of success and impact.”

Scully earned her MBA in Finance from Loyola in 1979 and holds a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa. She has served on boards of many local nonprofits and educational institutions. She is currently vice chair of the Greater Baltimore Committee and serves on the boards for the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Mount St. Joseph High School and the Inner Arbor Trust.

At Loyola, Scully has served as a trustee and member of the Sellinger Board of Sponsors . She is a community leader throughout the region, gaining several recognitions such as being named a Henry Rosenberg Distinguished Citizen, a member of the Baltimore Sun’s Business and Civic Hall of Fame, the Baltimore Museum of Industry’s Industrialist of the Year, and a member of The Daily Record’s Inaugural Power 100, Influential Marylanders, and Top 100 Women, and American Bankers’ National 25 Women to Watch.

“It’s the liberal arts that give you context for what business does. I believe business is a noble profession. I know not everyone thinks of it that way, but businesses change lives. It’s the liberal arts that really give you context for that,” she said. “Loyola is at an inflection point. I think all schools of higher education are at an inflection point. As a learner, as a listener, and as a communicator, I think this is a wonderful time to lean in internally and listen to what the faculty are looking to do and then take that out into the business community with the connections I have.”