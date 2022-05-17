SECU, of Linthicum, has surpassed more than $5 billion in assets, a milestone that is unsurpassed by any other credit union in the state. SECU ranks among the top 60 credit unions nationwide and is the largest credit union in Maryland based on total assets.

In reaching this milestone, SECU and the SECU MD Foundation will commit $1 million in community impact grants during the next five years in memory of its longest-serving board member, Donald Tynes, Sr. This notes the largest sum and first commitment named in honor of a notable individual by SECU.

SECU will spend the next several months discerning how and where to allocate funds where they are most needed and can make the largest impact in Maryland.

More immediately, SECU will donate $50 on behalf of each of its 358 employees to the SECU MD Foundation, which supports education, health and community development initiatives throughout Maryland.