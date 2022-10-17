Photo credit Wpadington.

Maryland’s seven wagering facilities combined to contribute $984,308 during September to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15 percent of its taxable win to the state.

Details on each facility’s handle, hold percentage, taxable win, prizes, promotional play and contribution to the state are available at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for September:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including promotional wagers provided to players by sportsbooks):

$31,376,072

Prizes (Winnings paid to players):

$24,736,296

Hold (Handle less prizes paid):

$6,639,776 (21.2 percent)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after paying winners and deducting promotional play and other amounts):

$6,562,053

Sports Wagering Tax (15 percent of the taxable win):

$984,308

The hold percentage for all wagers that were settled during September was 17.58 percent. Since the inception of the sports wagering program in December 2021, the hold percentage for settled wagers is 11.36 percent; sports wagering has contributed $4,643,390 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund; and expired sports wagering prizes have contributed $723,372 to the Problem Gambling Fund.

