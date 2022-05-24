Air Canada has restarted its nonstop service between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Toronto. Air Canada temporarily suspended its service at BWI Marshall in March 2020 due to the global pandemic.

Air Canada is scheduled to resume service between BWI Marshall and Montreal on June 1. Passenger traffic continues to rebound at BWI Marshall, reaching 18.8 million passengers in 2021, an increase of 68 percent compared to the previous year. Cargo shipments at BWI Marshall grew to more than 618 million pounds in 2021, a new annual record.