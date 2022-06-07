Sheppard Pratt announced the opening of its new Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics, which includes the newly established Center of Excellence for Psilocybin Research and Treatment with support from COMPASS Pathways plc, an international mental health care company.

The Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics is a novel concept, where Sheppard Pratt has brought together its clinical expertise for difficult to treat mental illnesses along with a research center in one place to improve outcomes and help people who have not gotten better with previous treatments and medications.

In addition to The Center of Excellence for Psilocybin Research and Treatment, The Institute houses Sheppard Pratt’s existing Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation services, which are neurostimulation treatments that target specific areas of the brain.

The Center of Excellence for Psilocybin Research and Treatment was developed in partnership with COMPASS Pathways. In the Center, science, research, technology, and innovative design merge to investigate the impact of psilocybin therapy and psychedelic medication regimens; there are four private psychedelic therapy rooms with courtyard views to create an environment of care that is welcoming and therapeutic for patients.

“There is a tremendous need for mental health care in local communities, across the nation, and around the world. People are struggling to find their best path forward,” said Dr. Harsh Trivedi, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt. “The Institute offers innovative treatments and access to the most advanced psycho-pharmacology to help people find the right modality that will work best for them.”

Sheppard Pratt was one of the first hospitals in the U.S. to conduct clinical studies in the use of psychedelic therapies for patients diagnosed with mood disorders and was also one of just a few sites across the U.S. invited to participate in COMPASS’ phase IIb psilocybin therapy research trial for treatment-resistant depression, which reported out last year and demonstrated positive results for patients.