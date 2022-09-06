TBM photo by Emily Calkins.

Showcase has debuted its 124th trend store at The Mall at Columbia. This marks the fifth of 31 new brick and mortar stores that will open in top malls across 12 states this summer, representing the largest and fastest single expansion in the Canadian company’s 28-year history.

Showcase currently operates 14 stores in the U.S. Northeast; by the end of 2022, Showcase will have grown its North American store count to 150. Two additional Showcase trend stores will open in Arundel Mills and Towsontowne Center in the upcoming weeks.

Founded in Edmonton, Alberta in 1994, Showcase is a retailer, product developer and marketer, specializing in new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy and food. Showcase trend stores are designed to be fun, interactive, and demo-friendly environments. Customers are encouraged to “try it before you buy it” with the majority of products open and on display.

Other signature elements of the Showcase shopping experience include knowledgeable staff, time-sensitive promotions, flash discounts and product demos. Shoppers can also enjoy weekly live online shopping events, plus same day delivery service coming soon through DoorDash.

Showcase’s proprietary trendspotting technology uses sophisticated techniques, powered by algorithms and artificial intelligence, to understand and identify trending products quickly. The company’s agility allows them to be first and fastest to market: on average, each trend goes from concept to shelf in 53 days, with some of the top 10 items launching in as little as 16 days.

Examples of hot viral products Showcase has introduced quickly include Dalgona Cookies inspired by Netflix’s hit Squid Game and Hot Chocolate Bombs which dominated holiday season sales in 2020.