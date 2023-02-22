Credit: SJC Ventures

Eleven new tenants have signed leases in Annapolis at the new Beacon Square mixed-use project.

SJC Ventures, a privately held, mixed-use commercial real estate and retail development firm that is overseeing the project, recently announced the Arhaus upscale furniture store, Circa Lighting, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, Meg Fox Aesthetics, GNC, Aspen Dental, Inspire Nails, Cold Stone Creamery, Eggspectation and Jersey Mike’s.

Beacon Square will be anchored by a grocery tenant that has not yet been announced.

“We are thrilled with how the market has responded to the introduction of Beacon Square,” said Justin Latone, senior vice president of leasing at SJC Ventures. “This will be a transformative, tech-savvy mixed-use center in an energetic and well-established area in Annapolis. We’re currently negotiating several more leases for this project that will bring the center to 100 percent occupancy, and we’re excited to unveil those new additions in the coming months to the public.”

SJC Ventures and Avalon Bay Communities, an equity Real Estate Investment Trust, closed on the land purchase in early 2022. Vertical construction started at Beacon Square in August 2022.

The property will offer a total of 52,000 square feet of retail and office space, 508 multi-family units and a 43,000-square-foot grocery store, and the first openings are projected in late 2024.

