The Maryland Energy Administration has opened the Solar Technical Assistance Program. This program provides technical assistance to state and local government agencies to evaluate the potential for, and to site, solar arrays on or around government buildings.

Funded through the Strategic Energy Investment Fund, the program also offers access to technical resources and vetted contractors.

The program provides technical assistance for entities who are interested in including on-site solar generation, but do not have the expertise to evaluate potential issues for siting them. This information is needed to allow government entities to make decisions concerning the location, use (to include resiliency options), and budgeting of solar energy projects.

MEA is providing $400,000 of technical assistance in partnership with the Maryland Environmental Service. For more information, contact David Comis at 410-537-4064 or [email protected].