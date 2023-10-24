Bel Air is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, October 27th, when locally owned and operated Bel Air Crumbl Cookies, located at 551 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air, MD 21014, opens its doors.

Store owners Abbel Aiono, Kalani Sitake, Sefesi Sitake, and Michael VanSteenkiste can’t wait to serve delicious treats to Bel Air cookie connoisseurs in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. The store is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays and 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.

Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing over 60 career opportunities to Bel Air locals.

The grand opening week menu will consist of six of the 250+ weekly rotating flavors, including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. For future weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days of the Grand Opening. Starting Wednesday, November 1st, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App or online at crumblcookies.com. Customers who have downloaded the app can also enjoy a special 30-day promo code, valid for one free cookie at the Bel Air location beginning the Monday after Grand Opening! Download the award-winning Crumbl App and start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.

ABOUT THE OWNERS

Four crazy friends, football, and the perfect combo of flour, sugar, and chocolate chips, was the inspiration behind bringing the best box of cookies in the world to Bel Air, MD. Of the friend/ownership group, Abbel is the Owner Operator who quit his corporate accounting job to dive headfirst into Crumbl. He and his wife, Taylor, were obsessed with Crumbl Cookies long before they embarked on the Crumbl franchise route together. They absolutely love the concept of the rotating weekly menu and the never-ending flavors, plus they believe that the vibes in the stores can’t be beat. Abbel and Taylor are honored to be bringing the unique Crumbl experience to Bel Air, MD, and they are excited for city locals to taste what the hype is all about!

Abbel, Kalani, Sefesi, and Michael have spent months perfecting the Bel Air location to provide an irresistible experience for customers. Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors to bring the people of Bel Air together over a box of the best cookies in the world.