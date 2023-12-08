Baltimore area residents can now create the closet of their dreams, thanks to the recent launch of Alcove Closets. Alcove Closets designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and stunning organizational spaces to suit every homeowner’s budget. These custom closets in Baltimore are a must for organizing and decluttering.

The process is so simple: An Alcove rep visits, measures the space, & chats about organizational needs. Alcove then designs the closet (infinite revisions if needed!), then their expert team installs the closet in a few hours. Customers then enjoy their closet for years to come!

A part of the Modular Closets family, Alcove’s gorgeous custom closets are directly from the manufacturer — this means customers get to skip retail markups and supply chain lead times. In-house production enables Alcove to offer stunningly seamless custom closets at cost price. And with an expansive accessories line, Alcove Closets maximize space and functionality – so each customer’s Alcove closet suits them perfectly!

From bedroom closets to nurseries and kitchen pantries, Alcove Closets will help organize any space in the home. Alcove tests all closet parts to ensure they can handle years and years and years and years of normal use. (Even with kids. And pets.) The closets are made with high-density Thermo-Foil Laminate Board that won’t crack, peel or warp. They have a higher weight capacity than many other closet systems.