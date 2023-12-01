Ellicott City — Patapsco Crossing may be in its final season, celebrating its Fall Close-Out, but there is still time to harvest opportunity. And today’s market doesn’t have to get in the way of homebuyer’s dreams. Miller & Smith’s preferred lenders have gotten creative with plenty of possibilities to help homebuyers find their way home to Patapsco Crossing.

Stephanie Egan. (Miller & Smith photo)

“Stop by to tour our decorated model and let me show you our remaining homesites,” said Sales Manager Stephanie Egan. “But hurry, Patapsco Crossing is almost sold out!”

Patapsco Crossing offers two floorplan selections, the Bradburne and the Bradburne Multi-Gen plans. The original Bradburne home plan starts at $979,990 and features 3,800 square feet of living space with four to six bedrooms, up to five-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage. Priced from $1,079,990, the Bradburne Multi-Gen floorplan showcases five to six bedrooms, up to five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage across 4,545 square feet of living space – perfect for large families housing more than one generation.

From gourmet kitchens with oversized islands to spacious great rooms with open-concept layouts, each home within Patapsco Crossing offers homeowners a beautiful blend of functionality and sophistication.

From gourmet kitchens with oversized islands to spacious great rooms with open-concept layouts, each home within Patapsco Crossing offers homeowners a beautiful blend of functionality and sophistication. Other desirable appointments highlighted in both home plans are nine-foot ceilings, optional flex spaces and outdoor living spaces.

Centrally located in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor, Patapsco Crossing is an intimate, 39-home community just minutes from six regional parks, 24 community parks, seven golf courses, five lakes and more than 200 miles of walking, hiking and biking trails. For commuters, the community is less than 15 minutes from downtown Baltimore and BWI Airport and conveniently located near major thoroughfares, including Rt. 32, Rt. 95s and I-70.

Centrally located in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor, Patapsco Crossing is an intimate, 39-home community just minutes from six regional parks, 24 community parks, seven golf courses, five lakes and more than 200 miles of walking, hiking and biking trails.

Patapsco Crossing is located at 8504 Sunell Lane, Ellicott City, MD, 21043. For more information, visit Patapsco Crossing on the Miller & Smith website or contact the onsite sales manager, Stephanie Egan at 301-756-5735 or [email protected]. The community is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.