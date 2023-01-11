Photo credit Wpadington.

During December ― Maryland’s first full month of mobile sports wagering ― its nine retail and seven mobile sportsbooks combined for $497,121,656 in handle and generated $440,043 in contributions to the state.

As the seven mobile sportsbooks currently operating in Maryland all launched on Nov. 23, mobile handle in December was $478,270,326. That amount included $70,939,973 in free promotional play provided to customers by sportsbooks, which is deducted from the taxable win. As a result, mobile wagering accounted for $44,791 in contributions to the state and retail sportsbooks contributed $395,252.

Maryland’s sportsbooks do not have a limit on promotional play deductions in their first full fiscal year of operation. Thereafter, promotional play deductions are capped at 20% of the prior year’s taxable win.

Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. A detailed summary of each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, is available at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for December:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

• Retail: $18,851,329 (includes $67,469 in free promotional wagers)

• Mobile: $478,270,326 (includes $70,939,973 in free promotional wagers)

• Combined: $497,121,656

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

• Retail: $15,986,035

• Mobile: $395,966,817

• Combined: $411,952,852

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

• Retail: $2,865,295 (15.2%)

• Mobile: $82,303,509 (17.2%)

• Combined: $85,168,804 (17.1%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional play and other amounts)

• Retail: $2,635,010

• Mobile: $298,609

• Combined: $2,933,619

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the taxable win)

• Retail: $395,252

• Mobile: $44,791

• Combined: $440,043

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

• Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $6,569,803

• Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $1,200,869

Maryland’s sports wagering market includes nine retail locations and seven mobile sportsbook operators. Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch soon.

