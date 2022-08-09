The Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission has issued a sports wagering license to Bingo World, in Brooklyn Park in Northern Anne Arundel County.

On Aug. 21 and Aug. 25, Bingo World successfully completed two days of controlled demonstrations, during which invited guests participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery & Gaming staff ensured the facility complied with all required procedures, and that its systems and revenue reporting controls functioned properly.

Bingo World is among the 17 entities that were designated in the sports wagering law to conduct sports wagering operations, pending a review of their qualifications to receive licenses, and is the sixth facility to open. Sportsbooks at five of Maryland’s casinos opened in December 2021. They are the Live! Casino, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore; MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill; Hollywood Casino, Perryville; and Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin.

Three off-track-betting venues — Long Shot’s, Frederick; Riverboat on the Potomac, Charles County; and Greenmount Station, Hampstead — have been found qualified by the MLGCC and awarded licenses by the SWARC. All three were among the 17 entities named in the law and are expected to launch sports wagering operations in the near future after completing construction and meeting operational requirements.