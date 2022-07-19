Photo credit Emily Calkins.

Maryland’s five sports wagering facilities combined to contribute $189,323 during June 2022 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15 percent of its taxable win to the state.

Details on each facility’s statistics are available at mdgaming.com. Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for the month:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including promotional wagers provided to players by sportsbooks): $19,121,331

Prizes (Winnings paid to players): $17,811,497

Hold (Handle less prizes paid): $1,309,834 (6.9 percent)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after paying winners and deducting promotional play and other amounts): $1,262,156

Sports Wagering Tax (15 percent of the taxable win): $189,323

The hold percentage for all wagers settled during June was 9.23 percent. Since the inception of the sports wagering program in December 2021, the hold percentage for settled wagers is 9.98 percent. Through the first seven months of operation, sports wagering has contributed $2,883,065 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.

Live! Casino, Hanover; MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill; Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino, Berlin; and Hollywood Casino, Perryville, began their sportsbook operations during December 2021 with openings occurring from Dec. 9 to Dec. 23. Additional facilities are expected to open in the near future.