A proposal by Governor Larry Hogan to transfer the 175-acre Spring Grove Hospital Center site to UMBC was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. The Board also approved a lease between UMBC and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) to enable continued operation of Spring Grove for up to 20 years while MDH implements its facilities master plan for statewide mental health services.

The transfer of the property allows UMBC to plan for its future facilities needs concurrent with MDH’s continued occupancy. Once MDH has vacated all buildings on the campus, the lease will terminate and the property will be available for use by UMBC.

UMBC does not yet have a specific plan for the site. The campus will engage with the state, Baltimore County, community leaders and other partners during its regular master facilities planning process to envision a future for the Spring Grove property.