St. John inks two deals in Gambrills

Albireo Energy has signed a lease with St. John Properties, for 18,830 square feet at Waugh Chapel Business Park; and Annapolis Site Development has leased 4,966 square feet of space within the 24-acre, mixed-use business community in Gambrills. Both are scheduled to occupy 985 Waugh Chapel Way later this year.

Headquartered in New Jersey and with offices throughout the United States, Asia and Europe, Albireo Energy provides building technology solutions that are designed to optimize performance, reduce expenses, increase the reliability of energy systems and decrease overall energy usage.

The group, which is a part of EMS Technologies, services multiple industry sectors including commercial real estate, data centers, government and military, health care, sports and entertainment, and schools and universities. Albireo Energy intends to relocate approximately 120 employees to the Gambrills location.

“We value our employees and their experience tremendously so, prior to conducting a regional search for new office space, we surveyed our team to map out where they live,” said Vince Koren, vice president and general manager. “It was important not to stray too far from these data points and Waugh Chapel Business Park emerged as the most attractive option. We were further swayed by the nearby restaurants and amenities, together with offering a location that was close to our clients in Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia.”

Annapolis Site Development employs 45 people and intends to take occupancy of its space next month. The company offers demolition, site clearing, earth-moving, site utility installations, paving and site concrete work to companies engaged in commercial real estate, retail, residential, educational and federal government-related construction projects.

“Waugh Chapel Business Park is centered in the exact bull’s-eye of the markets we currently service, ranging throughout Maryland and into Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia,” said Stephen Allen, president. “The nearby highways enable our employees to access our sites quickly and the strong activity in the commercial and residential sectors, combined with continued work from the federal government, has provided our company the foundation to grow. We envision an extremely active pipeline of work in the foreseeable future based on the continued strength and diversity of the regional economy.”