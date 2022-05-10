Second Sight Systems has signed a lease with St. John Properties for 15,000 square feet at International Trade Center, a 93-acre business community situated near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. The St. Louis-based company intends to establish a co-headquarters at 508 McCormick Drive and hire approximately 50 employees to fulfill a new contract recently awarded by Itron (through BGE) beginning this summer.

Second Sight works with electric, gas and water utility companies to install utility infrastructure and utility meters that provide efficient networking and the seamless transfer of information with customers. The company has been hired to upgrade gas meter modules throughout the BGE service territory for its commercial and residential customers. The company expects to achieve a full-scale deployment of its networking operations this fall.