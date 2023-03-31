The state of Maryland has announced the recipients of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 program, an initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies.

The grants, made possible through the Maryland Department of Commerce, provide 23 businesses with a total of nearly $1 million to modernize their operations.

Similar to smart manufacturing ― which emphasizes the role of new technology in manufacturing ― Industry 4.0 represents the fourth industrial revolution, focusing on the digitization and automation of manufacturing facilities to help companies remain competitive and drive business growth.

Anticipated outcomes from investing in Industry 4.0 technologies could include increased productivity and sales, cost savings, retention of employees and more.

Examples of the projects approved for funding include purchasing an automated canning system for brewing; investing in employee training software for machinery; and utilizing a robot to transport inventory. To learn more about the program, visit commerce.maryland.gov/m4grant.