Photo credit Wpadington.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission approved the qualifications of 10 businesses seeking mobile sports wagering licenses, including Live! Casino & Hotel, in Hanover; plus one business seeking a Class B facility license. The next step for the 11 entities is expected in November when the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission meets to consider their applications for license awards.

Under Maryland’s sports wagering law, the MLGCC conducts background investigations to determine whether an entity has demonstrated the honesty, integrity, good character and financial stability to be qualified for a sports wagering license. As part of its review, SWARC considers the industry experience of the sportsbook operators that these entities plan to partner with, but it does not evaluate or award licenses to the operators.

The initial start date for mobile wagering will be announced after SWARC has awarded licenses. MLGCC found the following business entities qualified for mobile sports wagering. These entities will go before SWARC for mobile license awards:

Business Entities (DBA Names)

Arundel Amusements (Bingo World)

BetMGM Maryland Sports (BetMGM)

Crown MD Gaming (Draft Kings)

CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity (Caesars)

Greenmount Station

Live! Casino & Hotel

Long Shot’s

Maryland Stadium Sub

Penn Maryland OSB (Hollywood Casino)

Riverboat on the Potomac

MLGCC also found the following sportsbook operators qualified for mobile sports wagering operator licenses. These entities do not go before SWARC for license awards:

Sportsbook Operators

American Wagering

Barstool

Betfred

BetMGM

Bet Rivers (Rush Street)

Draft Kings

Fanatics

FanDuel (Bet Fair)

Parx Interactive

PointsBet

In addition, Long Shot’s Hagerstown was found qualified for a Class B sportsbook facility. The owners of Long Shot’s Hagerstown also run Long Shot’s in Frederick, an off-track betting venue that was one of the 17 entities designated in the sports wagering law to operate retail sportsbooks. Long Shot’s Frederick is completing operational requirements and is preparing to open.

