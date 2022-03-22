State Board of Elections Administrator releases statement

Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone released the following statement today regarding the recent Court of Appeals decision to hold the primary election on July 19.

“Following the Court of Appeals’ decision last week to move the primary election to July 19, the State Board of Elections has been working with the local boards of elections to ensure that Maryland voters have the opportunity to participate fully in the election process.

“We continue to work with the local boards to review any possible logistical issues resulting from the change to the election calendar, including the availability of early voting centers and election day polling places, recruitment of election judges for early voting and election day, and equipment allocation.

“The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is June 28, and the new deadline to request a mail-in ballot is July 12 for voters who want to receive their ballot in the mail. Early voting will now start on July 7 and end on July 14 (including the Saturday and Sunday). Election day is July 19.”