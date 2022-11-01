The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved a contract of up to $30 million for the Office of Statewide Broadband to provide laptops to underserved households in order to help address the digital divide. The contract will provide internet-capable devices for an estimated 150,000 Maryland households.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (where the Office of Statewide Broadband is housed) will partner with local governments and their community partners to distribute the devices in accordance with specific criteria. Jurisdictions will be able to apply at https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Broadband.

