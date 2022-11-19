The state of Maryland’s Apprenticeship Tax Credit is again available to employers who hire new registered apprentices. Originally created as a component of the More Jobs for Marylanders Act of 2017, subsequent legislation expanded and extended the availability of the tool.

To date, more than 3,800 employers offer apprentices the credit; in September, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning under the program — the highest number of apprentices in state history.

Details regarding the new Maryland Apprenticeship Tax Credit are summarized below:

● Employers will continue to be able to claim the credit for new registered apprentices.

● Employers can now also claim the credit for certain youth apprentices.

● For employers to qualify, their youth apprentices must have had employment with the taxpayer for at least 450 hours of the taxable year or employment for registered apprentices with the employer for at least seven full months of the taxable year.

● For each eligible registered apprentice, an employer can claim a credit of $3,000. For each eligible youth apprentice, an employer can claim a credit of $1,000.

● Each employer/taxpayer may claim up to a maximum of $15,000 in credit per taxable year.

To be eligible to apply for the program, the employer must be a registered apprenticeship sponsor and/or participating employer in a registered apprenticeship program or an approved youth apprenticeship employer.

For more information, visit www.maryland.gov/employment/appr. Businesses and job seekers interested in apprenticeships are invited to email [email protected] or call 410-767-2246.

