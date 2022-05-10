U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen; and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced $5,382,250 in federal funding for the Community Action Council of Howard County’s Head Start projects, as well as the Head Start of Washington County and the Board of Education of St. Mary’s County Public Schools to expand early learning opportunities, development, health services and family well-being for Head Start families.

“The pandemic has only exacerbated the preexisting achievement gap in our schools,” the lawmakers said. “It is essential that we give all children the chance to succeed by increasing their access to learning from an early age. We will continue to secure federal funding for education programs like Head Start to help more students across Maryland reach their full potential.”

Funding will be distributed as follows:

● $1,099,188 to the Community Action Council of Howard County Head Start Projects

● $1,276,999 to the Board of Education of St. Mary’s County Public Schools

● $3,006,063 to the Head Start of Washington County

The award comes from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Child Care and the Office of Head Start.