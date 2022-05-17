The state of Maryland welcomed the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore’s newest container line service, the ZIM e-Commerce Baltimore Express (ZXB) from China and Southeast Asia. ZXB, part of Israel-based ZIM Shipping Lines, will begin service with bi-weekly frequency and build up to weekly within a few months.

The addition of ZXB complements the Port’s strong e-commerce capabilities and the proximity of regional distribution centers.

ZIM operates a fleet of close to 100 vessels with a global footprint including trade lanes in the Transpacific, Cross Atlantic, Cross Suez, Intra-Asia and Latin America. The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration worked with public-private partner, Ports America Chesapeake, in order to bring ZIM to Baltimore.

ZXB is operated exclusively by ZIM and offers customers the fastest transit time from Asia to Baltimore, as well as guaranteed space and equipment, and late cutoff times from Asia ports. The service also provides a dedicated out-of-gate lane and expedited rail/air/road connections to inland destinations.

In addition to ZIM, the Mediterranean Shipping Company, a new Indian Subcontinent and Mediterranean service, recently began at the Port of Baltimore.