The Maryland State Board of Elections is aware of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s upcoming advisory identifying certain risks associated with the Dominion Voting System.

Maryland does not use the Dominion system. Once the formal advisory is issued, SBE will review the findings with its voting system vendor, Elections Systems and Software (ES&S), as part of an ongoing comprehensive program designed to safeguard the integrity of Maryland’s elections.

The ES&S voting system was certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) in 2015 and is used by jurisdictions throughout the country. Each voting unit is tested prior to each election, and election officials perform manual and automated ballot audits after each election designed to verify the accuracy of the voting system’s results.

The results of these audits are posted at www.elections.maryland.gov/voting_system/ballot_audit_plan.html.