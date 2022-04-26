Statewide job fair set for tourism industry

In what is believed to be the first statewide tourism and hospitality job fair in Maryland’s history, destination marketing and tourism organizations from across the state and their workforce system counterparts are teaming up to fill thousands of open positions.

A statewide virtual job fair and a regional in-person job fair to benefit the future of the travel industry in Maryland will take place during National Travel & Tourism Week May 1-7. Individuals seeking employment in Maryland’s hospitality and tourism industry will have the opportunity to meet virtually with employers from 19 Maryland counties, as well as Annapolis, the City of Baltimore and Ocean City, on Wednesday, May 4, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Employers and job seekers who prefer the option of an in-person meeting will have the opportunity to meet during a Greater Baltimore and Annapolis Hospitality & Tourism Job Fair sponsored by Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) and Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp. at the BWI Airport Marriott, in Linthicum, on Monday, May 2, from 9 a.m. until noon.

According to a Tourism Economics report, the pandemic resulted in a net loss of more than 45,600 Maryland jobs that directly interact with visitors in 2020. That is more than 30 percent of all jobs directly supported by visitor activity. Even with those losses, visitor activity in Maryland continued to directly support 104,328 jobs, or 2.9 percent of all jobs in the state.