Stemtree of Columbia Education Center will celebrate its official grand opening on Saturday, June 25, at 8630 Guilford Road, Store B70, Columbia, at 10 am. Stemtree offers students in grades K-12 one-on-one instruction in science, technology, engineering and math, and offers what it calls “a different approach from traditional STEM centers.”

Stemtree bills itself as “the first after-school center in the area to offer STEM-focused enrichment through hands-on projects and experiments,” which it calls “workouts.” Students learn outside of a traditional classroom setting through a highly structured, yet highly customizable, curriculum.

Flexible scheduling and individual attention ensure students can progress at their own pace. Stemtree also offers various camps throughout the school year and summer. During the week, after school programs are offered at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, with optional pickup at local elementary schools. A home school program is available on weekdays. Summer camps keep kids busy and science-related birthday parties can be hosted on request.

Stemtree of Columbia, is a veteran-owned business owned by the Tacey family. It is the company’s first franchise in Maryland.