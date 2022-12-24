With 2022 behind us, the Howard County Chamber Board and staff are optimistic about 2023 and hope to carry on the success and momentum of last year. This past year, the Chamber pressed forward full steam by bringing back our in-person events with much fanfare. We planned and executed several major efforts led by our Women’s Leadership Conference, Cyber Conference, YPN Summit, and Signature Event. With heightened expectations, we will continue to build on the energy of last year by hosting these events again in the 2023 calendar year.

After a three-year hiatus, we will initiate our Intercity Visit once more where we will take a contingency of business and community leaders to a county bearing similarity to Howard County with the goal of bringing back best practices to aid us in addressing community challenges. We will also maintain our traditional programs alongside our GovConnects, Young Professionals Network (YPN), and Legislative events, while also thinking of additional creative programs we can bring to our members.

With the ability to gather in groups becoming the norm once more, the Chamber is looking forward to introducing new programming this year. We are also embarking upon more professional development opportunities, both for our government contractors and young professionals. During the first quarter, the Chamber will launch a six-week training program, L.E.A.P (Leadership Education Advocacy Program). This initiative is aimed at supporting emerging, veteran, and minority owned government contractors. Later in the year, the Chamber will launch a formal professional development learning program through YPN, aimed at those with limited work experience. You will also note an increased effort at supporting our small business members with new programming and initiatives as well.

I thank you in advance for your continued support of the Howard Chamber. The Chamber team and I look forward to seeing and/or meeting you in the days and months ahead. For more information on upcoming events and programs, please visit www.howardchamber.com.