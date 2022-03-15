Summer Youth Initiative at BWI

At the March 10 BWI Business Partnership Signature Breakfast, Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MDOT MAA) Executive Director Ricky Smith revealed that BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, along with the Partnership, will again hold the Summer Youth Initiative (SYI).

The program calls for 50 students from Baltimore City to be immersed in the work environment at BWI Marshall and learn about daily flight operations, security, transportation, and many businesses that operate within the airport community. The SYI will expose the kids to the variety of jobs and careers available at one of Maryland’s largest employment centers.

The program encompasses going onto the airfield, observing air operations from the flight tower, visiting the airport’s fire and rescue department, learning about the Transportation Security Administration and Customs & Border Protection, canine demonstrations, airport security training facilities, climbing on to snow removal equipment, and interaction with employees.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://bwipartner.org/Summer_Youth_Initiative_.

