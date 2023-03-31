Dhillon Engineering Inc., Owings Mills, MD and 4 other companies will compete for each order of the $35,000,000 contract for architect-engineer services for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, MD.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum, MD, is awarded a $17,000,000 modification to a previously awarded contract for Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar Gallium Arsenide technology retrofit kits in support of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, VA.

Johns Hopkins University, Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, MD, has been awarded a $25,000,000 modification for additional support in space protection, endurance, and survivability requirements into protection strategy, policy, and threat mitigation projects for The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles AFB, CA.

P.J.K. Food Service LLC, doing business as Keany Produce & Gourmet, Landover, MD, has been awarded a $284,250,000 contract for fresh fruits and vegetables for Army, Marine Corps and Department of Agriculture schools contracted by the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, PA.

EA Engineering, Science and Technology Inc. PBC,* Hunt Valley, MD, was awarded a $25,000,000 contract for environmental remediation services for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Concord, MA.

Blind Industries and Services of MD, Baltimore, MD, has been awarded a $9,202,500 modification for wind and cold weather jackets for the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, PA.

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, MD, is awarded a $9,112,824 modification for continued unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services for the U.S. Department of Defense, other government agencies, and domestic and overseas contingency operations from The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Inc., Rockville, MD, is awarded a $7,631,454 modification for engineering and technical support for system upgrades in support of the integrated communications and information systems radio communications for The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

Amentum Services, Germantown, MD, was awarded a $45,381,681 modification for contractor logistics support to assist the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL.

