Amentum Services Inc.,

Germantown, MD, won a $7,628,711 contract for worldwide aviation maintenance services for the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Redstone Arsenal, AL.

ACT II Services LLC,

Columbia, MD and nine other companies won a $99,000,000 contract for architect and engineering services for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Mobile, AL.

KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, MD, won a $29,386,496 contract to exercises options to provide installation and systems integrations for The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Patuxent River, MD.

Amentum Services,

Germantown, MD, won a $34,817,407 contract for contractor logistics support for the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Redstone Arsenal, AL.

Hardwire LLC,

Pocomoke, MD won a $8,385,168 contract for enhanced small arms protective inserts for the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support in Philadelphia, PA.

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.,

Baltimore, MD won a $20,349,359 contract for design, engineering, and for Special Operations Forces, Naval Special Warfare Command at Naval Base Coronado, CA.

Ivyhill Technologies Inc.,

College Park, MD, won an $11,745,888 contract to provide Integrated Referral Management and Appointing Center (IRMAC) for The Defense Health Agency, Northeastern Market Contracting Division in Falls Church, VA.

Phillips Corp., Federal Division,

Hanover, MD an $8,958,832 contract to establish and manage a preventive and corrective maintenance program for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, VA.

InDyne Inc.,

Lexington Park, MD won a $62,968,088 contract for the operations and maintenance support of the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System (PARCS) mission system for U.S. Space Force, Space Operations Command, Space Acquisition and Integration Office, Peterson Space Force Base, CO.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services,

Rockville, MD, has been awarded a $651,593,380 contract for sustaining engineering services for The Air Force Nuclear Weapon Center, Hill AFB, UT.

University of Maryland,

College Park, MD won a $80,000,000 contract to provide research and development support to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security for Washington Headquarters Services in Arlington, VA.