Columbia-based TCOM Holdings, creator of in airborne persistent surveillance solutions, has acquired Aerostar International from Raven Industries, a subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V. Aerostar designs, manufactures, integrates and operates persistent stratospheric platforms and radar systems and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D. Aerostar will become an operating business unit under TCOM Holdings.

TCOM offers multi-domain awareness solutions for force protection, distant warning and targeting, critical infrastructure and maritime and border security missions. Its elevated ISR platforms are designed to collect information from multiple integrated sensors and provide situational awareness through integrated communications equipment.

The Aerostar stratospheric balloons provide critical advantages for a wide range of missions, bridging the capability gap between aircraft and satellites. In border security, maritime and air surveillance applications, Aerostar radar systems provide sophisticated statistical detection, tracking, and classification, as well as multi-sensor correlation.