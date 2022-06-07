The Maryland Chamber Foundation has launched its 2022 Teacher Externship Program, a unique opportunity for Maryland public high school teachers to be paired with local businesses with the goal of gaining valuable technical and career pipeline knowledge essential to help transition their students into the workforce.

Beginning in July, the program will provide 23 educators with a four-week business experience at one of 12 host companies. The paid externship builds a bridge between businesses and educators and comes at a time when many businesses are struggling to find skilled candidates to fill their open job opportunities. The 12 host companies represent businesses large and small, as well as a union, across the state of Maryland and include:

● AstraZeneca

● BGE

● Clark Construction

● DAP Inc.

● Freestate Electrical Companies

● Hatzel & Buehler / Bluestone Communications

● JATC-24 (Baltimore Electrical)

● Kaiser Permanente

● KCI Technologies

● United Healthcare

● W.E. Bowers

● The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

In its fourth year, the Teacher Externship Program is staged to impact thousands of Maryland students in 2022 as they consider their future careers. The industry and technical knowledge teachers gain allow them to enhance their curriculum and educate their students on both the hard and soft skills required to enter the workforce and obtain a livable-wage career. Teachers also have the opportunity to earn up to 4 continuing development credits through the Maryland State Department of Education, if they create a lesson plan post-externship and report back on results.

“Teachers can make life-altering impressions on the lives of their students,” said Whitney Harmel, executive director the Maryland Chamber Foundation. “Building this bridge between educators and businesses opens up a wealth of opportunity for thousands of Maryland high schoolers as they make critical career and life decisions. It’s no secret our businesses are facing significant challenges with attracting, hiring and retaining skilled workers to fill high-paying positions, and we aim to create real pathways for our diverse population of Maryland students to follow towards lucrative careers.”

“Our educators are more than essential. They continue to prove time and again their resilience and compassion — showing up each and every day for their students,” said Joe Ochipinti, CEO, UnitedHealthcare of the Mid-Atlantic. “Externships are often transformative for educators, students and industry partners. Our experience with two teacher externs [in the summer of 2021] was invaluable, which is why we have committed to host four teacher externs in 2022.”