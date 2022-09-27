Columbia-based TEDCO held its annual election for the board of directors’ executive officers, reaffirming a second term for Chair Omar Muhammad of Morgan State University.

TEDCO’s full slate of executive officers are:

Chair: Omar Muhammad

Vice Chair: Ellen Flowers-Fields

Secretary: Jennifer Elisseeff

Treasurer: Jeffrey Rhoda

Assistant Treasurer: Eben Smith

“I am gratified to continue to lead the board of directors following an incredibly productive year. Our board has been laser focused on TEDCO’s mission of enhancing economic empowerment by fostering an inclusive and entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem, and that will continue in my second term,” said Omar Muhammad, chair of the board. “I’m particularly proud of the collaborative spirit of the board and the TEDCO team on projects as noteworthy as The Open Institute for Black Women Entrepreneur Excellence and our efforts to support Maryland’s leading tech entrepreneurs.”

Those efforts include a major infusion of funding — up to $50 million — from the Treasury Department’s State Small Business Credit Initiative, which flows through Maryland’s small business relief plan to TEDCO. The funds will go to support recipients of TEDCO’s Venture Equity Fund, Venture Capital Limited Partnership Equity program, the Seeds Funds Equity program and the Social Impact Funds, which are aimed at providing investment and support to economically underserved founders and communities in Maryland.

