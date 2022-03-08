TEDCO announces SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab cohort

Columbia-based TEDCO has selected 26 Maryland companies to participate in its fiscal 2022 SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab cohort. As part of the cohort, the companies will work closely with TEDCO experts on preparing polished proposals for up to $275,000 in federal awards through the SBIR/STTR Phase 1 program.

The 26 companies in this year’s cohort conduct cutting-edge research in a variety of disciplines, from medical devices to learning and cognition technologies – and even edible bugs .

“TEDCO’s Proposal Lab plays an essential role in preparing Maryland companies to apply for SBIR awards, helping them develop and deliver compelling, competitive and compliant proposals that clearly communicate their solutions to funding decision makers,” said TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall . “The SBIR program offers companies an important opportunity to apply for nondilutive funding, and TEDCO is committed to working with this new cohort to ensure they are best positioned to access that support.”

Housed in the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are competitive programs that encourage small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) with the potential for commercialization.

Through a competitive awards-based program, SBIR and STTR enable small businesses to explore their technological potential and provide the incentive to profit from its commercialization. For more information and for a list of participants, visit www.tedcomd.com/news-events/press-releases/2022/tedco-announces-sbirsttr-proposal-lab-cohort.