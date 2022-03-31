TEDCO email spoofed: Don’t open certain messages

The Maryland Technology Development Corp. has announced that it is the victim of hacking activity that is spoofing TEDCO emails.

According to Troy Lemaile-Stovall, TEDCO’s CEO, unidentified hackers gained access to TEDCO’s email through one of its previous service providers.

“This is one of the unfortunate facts we deal with from living in a digital world, but at least we know what happened,” Lemaile-Stovall said. “We hope to have the problem resolved soon.”

In the meantime, TEDCO is advising anyone who receives an email from TEDCO with a reference to “RFP” in the title not to open the email and to delete it.

