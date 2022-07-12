Columbia-based TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, announced that its Rural Business Innovation Initiative made a $25,000 investment in Alirtify, an intelligence-gathering platform based in Frederick.

Alirtify, founded by CEO/CTO Kwabena Okrah, uses data from news events such as sentiments, location, and key words to glean real-time insights. It uses news data as well as social media, blogs and other publicly available data to reduce the noise and only share what is important to the user.

The key is geo-tagging contacts in the user’s connections from various platforms to news and social media within 60 miles radius of those contacts.

“With TEDCO’s RBII funding, we will be able to explore some emerging themes and use-cases, such as situational awareness to promote public safety during shootings at schools and other public places,” said Okrah. “We are very appreciative of TEDCO’s continued support in our growth and development as a Maryland startup.”