Columbia-based TEDCO announced its Builder Fund invested $200,000 in VirgilHR, a technology startup. The fund invests in, and provides executive support to, Maryland-based technology companies run by economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs.

VirgilHR, located in Bethesda, offers a software as a service solution that allows human resources professionals to make compliant, real-time employment decisions through its web-based application. The solutions includes an automated chat-bot that provides instant employment and labor law guidance to HR professionals, along with a compliance resource center for easy compliance navigation.

“We’re excited and grateful for TEDCO’s investment in VirgilHR, where we make it possible for every HR professional to have a real-time legal guide by their side,” said VirgilHR CEO Jocelyn King. “Just as VirgilHR empowers HR teams to focus on their core mission and strategic impact areas by helping them regain valuable time back from compliance tasks, TEDCO is empowering our company with this funding and mentoring support.”

For information on TEDCO’s Builder Fund, visit www.tedcomd.com/funding/builder-fund.



