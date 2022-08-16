Columbia-based TEDCO has announced the launch of the Leading Women’s Program in collaboration with the Montgomery County Economic Development Corp. Located at the Universities at Shady Grove, TEDCO and the MCEDC are creating a community of entrepreneurs to support each other and provide a best-in-class entrepreneur leadership development program.

The 10-month pilot program will be a combination of virtual and in-person courses held at the Universities at Shady Grove, in Rockville, bringing together 25 entrepreneurial leaders in a cohort to develop a network of peer advisers and collaborative community.

To be eligible for the cohort, applicants must be a founder, co-founder or CEO whose company is at a minimum of pre-seed to growth stage and a maximum of pre-series A. While the program is designed for Montgomery County-based business owners, entrepreneurs located outside of Montgomery County will be considered based on available slots.

Montgomery is Maryland’s most populous county with women-owned businesses continuing to fuel the economy. In the state, 42 percent of all businesses are women-owned, employing 9.4 million workers and generating revenue of $1.9 trillion.

The application deadline is Sept. 10, and is limited to 25 participants. There is no cost to apply; upon being accepted registrants pay a $250 registration fee, most of which is refunded upon competition of the program. For more information, visit www.tedcomd.com/women-programs#moco.